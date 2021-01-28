The Iowa House of Representatives hit the ground running during our second week back at the Iowa State Capitol. Members of our Republican caucus have already started moving on the Legislation we promised on the campaign trail.
Parental Choice in Education
One of the legislature’s top priorities is to ensure every family that wants 100% in-person learning has access to it. This week, we took the first step in accomplishing that with the introduction of House File 103. HF 103 authorizes parents and guardians to determine which instruction delivery method should be used to provide instruction to students. With this legislation, no student will remain trapped in a situation that is not what’s best for them.
Giving Iowans the Ultimate Say
This week, we moved forward two constitutional amendments. In order to amend the Iowa Constitution, legislation must pass two consecutive General Assemblies before it is presented to Iowans on the ballot for their final say. One of the amendments corrects the Iowa Supreme Court’s massive overreach in their 2017 decision to declare abortion a constitutional right in Iowa. We cannot allow unelected judges to re-write our Constitution. We have a process for amending the Constitution, and that process allows the people of Iowa to have a say.
We also are utilizing that process to protect Iowans’ right to bear arms. Iowa is one of only six states that currently has no language in its Constitution that protects the right to keep and bear arms. This constitutional amendment would allow Iowans the opportunity to ensure explicitly and unequivocally in the Iowa Constitution that their fundamental right to keep and bear arms is protected.
Looking Ahead
I’m looking forward to heading back to House District 50 this weekend and watching my daughter’s volleyball team dominate. But then it’s right back to work for the people of Iowa next Monday. Next week, we’ll be digging more into the budget, particularly when it comes to funding K-12 education.