It's week three of session, and Iowa House Republicans are already delivering on the promises we made on the campaign trail.
Immediately upon returning to the Statehouse, we've taken action to get our kids back in the classroom. Tonight, we'll be debating, and hopefully passing, HF 229. This bill would require schools to present parents with the option of sending their children for 100% in-person learning, giving parents a choice and voice in their child’s education.
Democrats will likely push back during debate this evening, saying it's not safe to return to learning in-person. But a recently released CDC study showed there’s little evidence in-person classes in K-12 schools are contributing to the spread of COVID-19.
Correcting Judicial Overreach
In 2017, the Iowa Supreme Court went far beyond its purview and declared abortion a constitutional right in Iowa. That decision threatens any reasonable restrictions on abortion, such as restrictions on late-term and taxpayer-funded abortions. Yesterday, the House passed House Joint Resolution 5 to re-establish that no right to an abortion exists in the Iowa Constitution.
We have a process for amending the Constitution, and it does not include unelected, activists judges finding things in our Constitution that are not there. This amendment would have to pass again in either 2023 or 2024 before it could appear on the ballot in 2024 and ultimately, the people of Iowa will have the final say.
Tackling the child care crisis from all sides
This week, Republicans in the Iowa House advanced 7 pieces of legislation to address Iowa’s need to expand access to affordable, quality child care. These bills are part of a legislative package brought forward by House Republicans to address Iowa's child care crisis from all angles. These bills include measures such as establishing a state-funded off-ramp from Child Care Assistance, doubling the income eligibility for the child care tax credit, incentivizing the construction of new child care facilities and more.