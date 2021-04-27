With the conclusion of week 15, we are nearing the end of the 2021 Legislative Session. Next Friday will be our 110th day of session, which is technically our last day. However, I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s no guarantee we will be out of here after next week. There is still plenty of work to be done. Much like the rest of the state of Iowa, the Legislature does not go home until the work is done.
Budget Highlight No. 4: $100 Million for Broadband
Continuing in my series of budget highlights from Iowa House Republicans, this week’s highlight comes from the Administration and Regulation budget we passed on the House floor this week. This budget contained a massive $100 million for broadband internet expansion.
Our priority has been to not just increase broadband speeds, but make sure Iowans in “broadband deserts” get connected. As more people work remotely and telehealth capabilities continue to expand, what was once seen as a luxury has now become a necessity. This money will allow the state to aggressively build out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure, opening more opportunities for Iowans all across the state.
With this significant investment into broadband, Iowa House Republicans are delivering on another campaign promise made to constituents
Budget Highlight No. 5: Health and Human Services Budget Prioritize Child Care, Mental Health
This week, the Iowa House passed our Health and Human Services Budget proposal through subcommittee. The budget prioritizes child care, mental health services, telehealth, nursing homes and more.
Child Care – This budget increases child care rates by $13.4 million and includes language to fix the child care cliff effect by creating an “off-ramp” from the Child Care Assistance program. This will allow parents to grow in their career without losing their child care assistance entirely, all at once.
Telehealth – The budget proposal also includes language previously passed by the House but stalled in the Senate to require health insurers to reimburse for mental health services provided through telehealth at the same rate as services provided in-person. This will be a huge help to all Iowans, especially those in our rural communities.
Mental Health – The budget makes a significant investment into mental health services by including $33.5 million in rate increases for mental health providers and families through Medicaid, including significant increases for children’s mental health services, home-based habilitation, rural physiatrists and more.
Stay tuned for more budget highlights as we continue to work through the details in the final weeks.