Exciting things are happening for the state of Iowa this week, thanks to the successes of the 2021 Legislative Session.
Gov. Reynolds signed many of our important pieces of legislation over the past two weeks, and I wanted to update you on a few of them.
Senate File 619 – Mental Health Funding and Tax Relief package
Because of the conservative budgeting practices implemented by House Republicans over the last 10 years, the state was in a strong enough financial position this session to not only fund our priorities, but to ease the tax burden on Iowans.
This bill guarantees income tax cuts in 2023, doubles the income eligibility for the child care tax credit, phases out the inheritance tax over five years, and shifts mental health funding off of property taxes.
House Republicans played an important role in ensuring this legislation was done responsibly to protect the state’s fiscal stability into the future. I’m proud of the work we did on delivering this tax relief bill for Iowans.
House File 857 – Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund
This session, we created a new fund to help our local meat processors across the state. These funds will be used to help small meat lockers upgrade their equipment or expand their facilities to increase their processing capacity.
Senate File 342: Back the Blue
Just yesterday, Reynolds signed our Back the Blue legislation supporting law enforcement officers and giving them additional tools to do their jobs safely and effectively.
House Republicans have been clear where we stand – and it’s with our courageous heroes in law enforcement. They have our backs and with this legislation, we had theirs.
Funding Your Priorities
Last but certainly not least, Reynolds has now signed all of our budget bills for Fiscal Year 2022. We fought for your priorities in this budget. Some of the biggest highlights include:
• $100 million to expand broadband access and increase speeds
• $20.5 million more for the Department of Corrections – a monumental increase
• $11 million in additional funds for the Department of Public Safety and the Iowa State Patrol
• Over $60 million in new state funding for mental health services for children and adults
• 2.4% increase in state aid to schools and a $10 per student increase in per-pupil equity
We had a historically successful session this year. And I’ve enjoyed watching Reynolds finalize these bills over the last couple of weeks.
I hope everyone’s summer is off to a great start. Stay safe as you’re out and about in the hot weather, and I hope you are joining me in praying for some rain!