Welcome to the 2021 Legislative Session.
This week, members of the 89th General Assembly ascended upon the Capitol to begin the 2021 Legislative session. House Republicans are ready to get to work on behalf of the people of Iowa, and I am certainly eager to continue to represent all of you in House District 50 for an eighth term.
Despite the challenges COVID-19 presents, Iowans expect us to show up do the job we’ve promised to do. Ensuring transparency was top of mind as we prepared to begin the 2021 session. We are introducing new technology and better utilizing our largest spaces to ensure that we can do the jobs Iowans elected us to do responsibly and transparently.
Our Priorities
One of the ceremonious events that took place this week to mark the beginning of session was the governor’s Condition of the State Address. As she outlined her priorities, I heard a lot of similarities with what I’ve been saying are the priorities of House Republicans.
Gov. Reynolds and House Republicans absolutely share a desire to increase access to quality and affordable child care. Any sense of normalcy for our state during and after this pandemic depends on it. We are also committed to expanding access to quality broadband to every Iowan. Additionally, we share the understanding that it is imperative that we get our children back in the classroom. It is critical to their mental health and wellbeing and one of the legislature’s top priorities is to ensure that every family that wants 100% in-person learning has access to it.