Why am I receiving my Economic Impact Payment on a prepaid debit card?
On May 18, 2020, Treasury announced it would begin sending nearly 4 million Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) by prepaid debit card. The prepaid debit cards are being sent to certain individuals who have no direct deposit information on file with the IRS or Department of the Treasury. Those who receive prepaid debit cards ordinarily would have received their EIP as a paper check. However, as part of an effort to get funds to individuals as quickly as possible, Treasury is processing payments by both check and pre-paid debit card. Treasury can only process a limited number of paper checks each week. Using prepaid debit cards allows millions of additional payments to be processed at the same time paper checks are printed.
How can I use my prepaid debit card? Will fees apply?
There are a number of ways individuals can use their prepaid debit card without having to pay any fees or incur any extra charges. This includes using the prepaid debit card anywhere a VISA debit/credit card is accepted, obtaining a cash withdrawal at any in-network ATM, or by transferring funds to a personal bank account through your prepaid card’s online account or in person at your bank. You may find more information on where and how to use your card at: https://www.eipcard.com/faq.
What do I do if I am having trouble using my card or need a replacement card?
If you are experiencing difficulty activating your card, using your card for any transactions, or need to replace a lost or stolen card, you should contact the card’s customer service line at: 1.800.240.8100(TTY: 1.800.241.9100). You may find additional information about your prepaid debt card at:https://www.eipcard.com/ or by consulting the information packet that was included along with your prepaid debit card.