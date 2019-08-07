Iowa’s senior senator called the mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, “abhorrent and evil acts,” but said Congress likely won’t do anything until after Labor Day.
Sen. Chuck Grassley said during a teleconference with Waverly Newspapers and KCHE Radio of Cherokee, part of his weekly series, that members of the House and Senate are not in session throughout August for the regular recess. He said the only way action can be taken this month is if either President Donald Trump or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recalls members into a special session.
“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Grassley said.
He said that he echoes Trump’s remorse for the 31 killed during the weekend attacks — 22 at an El Paso Walmart and nine in a Dayton entertainment district.
“Every time I’ve had a chance to talk about it, I’ve expressed my feelings of regret about what happened,” the senator said. “I think we need to be thankful for law enforcement for their swift response, or there could’ve been more people killed. We have to mourn the needless loss of life.”
Grassley said that anything that would be considered for Senate approval would need to be bipartisan, because the chamber’s rules require 60 votes to advance any bill for a final up-or-down vote.
“I think Congress is learning from a lot of states that have ‘red flag’ laws, so I think that’s a possibility, as long as it incorporates in the due process protection of the constitutional right under the Second Amendment,” he said.
“Red flag” laws permit police or family members to petition a state court to temporarily remove firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others. Currently, 17 states and the District of Columbia have them, but not in Iowa, where a bill stalled in committee in the most recent session.
Grassley also talked about a bill he co-authored with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would clarify the term “mentally unfit,” so it could increase the names on the FBI database that would deny gun permits along with felons and domestic abusers. There is also the “Eagles Act,” named after the mascot of the Parkland, Florida, high school, where a gunman killed 17 students and staff on Feb. 14, 2017.
He said the Secret Service has been trained to identify those who could commit mass shootings, and he thinks that the Eagles Act could help train teachers and others to do the same.
“Those things, I think, would have a good chance of passage,” Grassley said.
On Monday, Trump addressed the nation and said that he would support efforts to combat mental illness, quell hate and curb violent video games. However, social media posted quotes from experts stating that other countries have those same problems without gun violence because they have strict gun laws.
Grassley said that until 10 years ago, Congress could pass a similar law, but the Supreme Court ruled twice that the Second Amendment extends to all citizens.
“You have to take into consideration that we can’t pass laws to deny the opportunity to purchase guns that they want for their own protection or for sports or for like that,” he said. “The constitutional right of individuals to own and possess firearms prior to the Supreme Court decision was debated for 225 years of whether or not that applied to the National Guard or to individuals.”
He added that there are some weapons of war that individual citizens cannot own legally, like bazookas or submachine guns. Trump also has issued an executive order to ban “bump stocks,” much like the device that the assailant used in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.
“We understand that we don’t want something that fires multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger (in a civilian’s hands),” Grassley said. “Bottom line of it is, (we will be) emphasizing the constitutional right for people to own and buy and have the gun of their choice.”
TRADE WAR UPDATE
Trade has been on the minds of many farmers in Iowa, especially with the tit-for-tat tariff and importation decisions made between Washington and Beijing. Last week, Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on more than $300 billion of Chinese imports that would take effect on Sept. 1, while the Chinese government on Monday had devalued its currency, the yuan, to below a seven-to-one ratio against the dollar, as well as announcing that they would no longer buy U.S. agricultural products.
The latter moves rocked Wall Street, as all three major stock indices lost nearly 3% of value on Monday. A partial walk back eased some investor fears, which lead to a 1.5% rebound on Tuesday.
Grassley said that other trade deals around the world are getting finalized. The U.S. has completed deals with Japan and South Korea recently, which includes exporting beef to the Land of the Rising Sun for the first time since the 2003 Mad Cow scare.
“We’re getting pork into Argentina and a bigger quota of beef into Europe,” he reported. “We have the U.S.-Mexico(-Canada) Agreement passed in Mexico, with the votes there are to pass it in Canada. They aren’t in session now. It’ll soon be — in September, I believe — before the House of Representatives, so we’ll have it passed in the United States by sometime this fall.”
In negotiations with China, the senator said both sides are back to the table trying to hammer out an agreement that would protect U.S. interests, while further opening the Chinese market.
“We had China 90% to an agreement on May 1, and then they backed everything off to 70% of an agreement,” Grassley said. “We’re back talking again. Will it be successful, you’d have to tell me whether or not that China may delay until after the presidential election. If that’s the case, then we’re not going to have an agreement in 2020.
“Until I hear they’re not talking anymore, I have to give hope that there is a prospect of getting an agreement. If we’re going to sign onto an agreement, it has to be that China has to live by the rules of international trade under the (World Trade Organization), and that would mean that they would quit stealing our intellectual property and trade secrets — in other words, just quit cheating the rules of international trade.”
When asked when or if the president would realize the trade war that he started with China wasn’t going to be worth it, Grassley said that would happen when farmers tell him it wouldn’t.
“When I hear from farmers, they say that they know that China is stealing from us, and it’s costing the American economy billions and billions of dollars,” he said. “Even in American agriculture, when they have Chinese people go into our test plots for new hybrid breeds, then they’re stealing things that are costing the American farmer money.
“I’ve heard (Tuesday) in my town meetings that farmers understand that we can’t allow China to keep cheating like they had for the 20 years that they’ve been in the World Trade Organization.”
He said the $16 billion that the president authorized to help soften the blow to farmers from the trade war may not be wanted by growers and ranchers, but it shows Trump “hasn’t forgotten the American farmer” like other presidents had in times of crisis. Examples include Richard Nixon’s freezing of beef prices in 1972, Gerald Ford nixed soybean exports during a shortage in 1974, and Jimmy Carter cutting off ag exports to the Soviet Union following its invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
“The prices dropped dramatically,” Grassley recalled, “just like they’re dropping now with China retaliating. But, none of those other presidents stepped in to help the American farmer through the federal treasury like this president is doing. I think they know the difference.”