Shortly after violence erupted at the U.S. Capitol while the counting of the Electoral College votes was underway Wednesday, members of Iowa’s congressional delegation report they are safe.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, currently the president pro-tempore of the Senate while the runoff vote in Georgia gets certified from Tuesday night, was escorted from the Senate chamber. The Iowa senior senator’s press office reported via Twitter at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday that Grassley “is in a secure location.”
At 2:16 p.m., Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa’s junior senator added in a tweet she and her staff are also safe.
“I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest,” Ernst said. “What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.”
Newly minted Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, agreed with her Hawkeye State Senate colleague and thanked the Capitol Police Department for keeping everyone in the legislature safe.
“No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable,” tweeted Hinson, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. “I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now.”
The riots began soon after both the House and Senate retired from a joint session to their separate chambers to debate the objection over Arizona’s slate of 11 electors designated for President-elect Joe Biden. Approximately a dozen Republican senators and nearly 180 GOP members of Congress were expecting to resist the counts for up to six battleground states.
Capitol Police and rioters were engaged in an armed standoff as several supporters of President Donald Trump entered the House and Senate chambers. Several surrounding buildings were also evacuated.
Biden called on Trump to call on his supporters to cease the rioting on television, which media outlets have reported will happen sometime later Wednesday.
“Enough is enough is enough,” Biden told the press pool after his prepared remarks in Wilmington, Delaware.
Trump released a video statement at 3:25 p.m. on his Twitter account, reiterating that the election was “stolen,” but telling his supporters to “go home.”
UPDATE: Sen. Grassley has issued a statement condemning the events at the Capitol.
“Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. This was not a demonstration of any of our protected, inalienable rights. These were un-American acts worthy only of condemnation. Those who plowed over police barricades, ignored law enforcement or desecrated our monument to representative democracy flouted the rule of law and disgraced our nation.
“I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms and perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“The United States has stood as a beacon of self-governance, free expression and the peaceful transfer of leadership since its founding, and we must uphold these principles. Our nation has been through highs and lows. We’ve vigorously debated differing philosophies and have endured disagreements on policy and leadership. Through it all, our shared values have held strong. We must not lose grip of those shared values today.
“This is a sad day for America. As a nation, we must be better than this.”