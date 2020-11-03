The office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will host a Library of Congress “Veterans History Project” event in honor of Veterans Day for the third year in a row. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly. Veterans being interviewed at this event served during WWII, Vietnam and in Afghanistan.
“Iowa has a rich history of service members fighting on behalf of our country. This is an opportunity for Iowa’s veterans to tell their stories and document their contributions to American history for future generations,” Grassley said.
The Veterans History Project collects and makes accessible firsthand interviews and narratives of United States military veterans from World War I through the present. Grassley invites Iowa’s veterans to contribute by participating in a 30-minute to an hour-long taped interview about their service in the military. The interviews will then be made available through the Library of Congress. For more information on the Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project, visit http://www.loc.gov/vets.
Interviews for this event have been set up in advance and all state and federal public health guidelines will be followed. To learn more about this project please call Grassley’s Veterans Fellow, Dave Allen, at 515-288-1145 or email him at VeteransFellow_Grassley@grassley.senate.gov.
Grassley has been a longtime supporter of the Veterans History Project and recently gave a speech on the Senate Floor highlighting the program which can be found at https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-honors-iowans-military-service-iowa-history-month.