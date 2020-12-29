Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region Tuesday morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The highest end of that range will be in central Iowa. Wintry mix and ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch following the snow. * WHERE...Parts of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&