As the U.S. inches toward the goal set by President Joe Biden to get a minimum of 70% of Americans 12 and older at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4, Iowa’s senior senator was at the Waverly Hy-Vee to recognize the Midwestern grocery chain for its efforts.
Sen. Chuck Grassley chose to visit the store at 1311 Fourth St. SW in the Village Square Shopping Center, as it was on his way home from another of his 99-county tour stops Thursday afternoon. He visited with Hy-Vee corporate executives, as well as the store’s pharmacists, to congratulate them on their distribution efforts of the vaccines to combat the coronavirus and also brief them on a bill he’s working on to control prescription costs.
He said in the six months since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was given emergency use authorization – followed later by the shots from Moderna and from Johnson & Johnson/Janssen – vaccination is a “very good way” to control the current 15½-month-long pandemic.
“It’s reached a point where so many people are vaccinated in the United States that we’ve got to urge people now to come and get a vaccination,” Grassley told a gaggle of local media near the pharmacy counter.
“As a United States senator, I want to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Grassley said. “I didn’t get vaccinated right away when I could, because I had COVID, and I had some antibodies, but I did get vaccinated in the February, March period of time, not only for my own health, but also the health of other people, because everybody who is getting vaccinated gets an opportunity to help bring this whole thing under control and the entire country benefits.”
He said until this point, there have been “plenty of people” awaiting to get their jabs. However, as vaccination rates are waning, some states and vendors are coming up with ways to spur interest.
For one, Hy-Vee is offering a $10 gift card to those who complete their vaccine series – whether it’s the two shots for Pfizer over three weeks or Moderna over four or the single dose of J&J.
States like Ohio and California have instituted lotteries where those 18 or 21 and older can win as much as $1 million or younger people could win a full-ride scholarship to an in-state college or university if they complete their vaccine series.
Recently, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she doesn’t believe in that approach right now. Grassley agreed.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever be there,” he said. “That’s going to be the governor’s decision, and I think it’s going to be the governor’s decision. I think we should have 50 different ways of doing it. I don’t think it ought to be dictated by Washington on this point, but if (Reynolds) would decide to do it, I would back that up, naturally, because I want this virus under control.”
He added as the U.S. stockpile gets into surplus, the federal government can either donate or sell the excess doses to other countries. President Biden has already announced some of those doses will go to COVAX, or COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, a worldwide initiative directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization to equitably distribute shots around the world.
Grassley said those who do get their vaccines won’t be spreaders of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
He complimented the Hy-Vee in getting into the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership to help with the distribution of the drugs via pop-up clinics around its eight-state service area as well as current walk-in services inside its stores and drive-thru windows.
“Now, I applaud them a second time, because not only are they participating in the program, but they’re giving certificates to people that may be incentivized to come in and get a vaccination,” Grassley said. “They’re helping out. To get the next 10 or 20% of the people in America vaccinated, we’re going to have to work a little harder.”
When Grassley contracted COVID-19 in mid-November, he was asymptomatic. He called himself a “lucky one” for not getting the full brunt of the disease.
“At most, I just had fatigue,” he said. “The ones who aren’t that lucky are hospitalized, and I can tell you of a lot of problems that result, not only from the hospitalization, but once you have gotten out of the hospital, there’s things like not having smell, not having taste, having aches in your muscles or things like that.
“Nobody should take any chance. You can get a vaccination, protect yourself from it, and you don’t have to worry about those things.”
Grassley also briefed the pharmacy staff on a bill he’s co-sponsoring with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, that would help control costs of prescription drugs. When he was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee last year, it was one of his goals to pass this bill in a bipartisan manner.
He said of the many facets of the legislation would be to cap year-over-year price increases to the Consumer Price Index.
“Over a long period of time, it would be something like 2% or under,” Grassley said. “I think it’s a very legitimate approach.”
He added it would also eliminate the “doughnut hole” in Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits, which is the portion of the plan where beneficiaries would pay the cost of medications between certain levels. It would also institute a $3,100 out-of-pocket maximum and prevent fraud against pharmacies by pharmacy benefit managers.
He thinks the Grassley-Wyden bill should pass the Senate within the next two years, but Democrats want a bill endorsed by the House of Representatives, which Grassley believes won’t be able to pass the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster.
“The Grassley-Wyden bill is the only one that can get to the President of the United States,” he said.
Waverly Hy-Vee Store Manager Tony Fuhrmeister told Waverly Newspapers later by phone it was nice for the senator to recognize the grocery chain for what it has done.
“It reiterated through our pharmacy team and our whole store that the things that we’ve done to make sure it’s a great place to shop, but also a safe place to shop,” Fuhrmeister said. “He was very complimentary, and we’re very proud of the efforts that we’ve done.”
The manager added Grassley’s visit to the Waverly store was gratifying.
“It’s quite an honor to have him stop by and do that for us,” Fuhrmeister said. “We were happy to host him and the staff. We were just so impressed with him and the things that he’s doing to help us do our job better.”