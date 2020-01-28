Do you have an interest in foreign affairs, or do you simply wish to be more informed about the current issues that face us?
Join us at the Waverly Public Library for “Great Decisions,” America’s largest discussion program on world affairs.
Every year, eight of the most pressing foreign policy issues facing Americans are selected by the Foreign Policy Association. Then, groups all across the country meet to discuss each issue. The goal of these discussion meetings is not to reach a consensus or “convert” people to your side, but rather to conduct a critical analysis of the issue, gain a deeper understanding of other viewpoints, and foster a respectful debate environment.
The FPA also publishes an accompanying Briefing Book that contains eight chapters, one on each of the eight issues for the year. These chapters give a brief, non-partisan history and analysis of each topic.
The Waverly Public Library will have 12 of these books available for checkout, or books may be purchased online through greatdecisions.org, if a participant would like their own personal copy to keep.
Great Decisions group members are strongly encouraged to read the corresponding issue chapter prior to each meeting. The program concludes with an opinion balloting process, the results of which are presented to the White House, the departments of state and defense, members of Congress, and the national media.
Meetings for the Waverly Public Library Great Decisions group will be held on eight consecutive Tuesdays, starting Feb. 4 and finishing March 24. Meetings will be held at the library and will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and a brief video segment on each issue will open the meetings, with discussion to follow.
Call 319-352-1223 or email bnelson@waverly.lib.ia.us with questions. We hope to see you for the first meeting on Feb. 4.
The discussion topics for 2020 are:
• Climate Change and the Global Order
• India and Pakistan
• Red Sea Security
• Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
• U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle
• China’s Road into Latin America
• The Philippines and the U.S.
• Artificial Intelligence and Data