Tax time is just about here and business owners need to be aware of the current tax laws and incentives. It can be difficult for businesses to stay on top of what is in the best interest of their business.
The Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce, along with Bergan KDV, and the University of Northern Iowa Small Business Center is offering a “Business Tax Q & A” seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. The seminar will be held at Schumacher Elevator, 1 Schumacher Way, in Denver.
Speakers will be Bill Nolte, CPA/ABV, MAcc, and tax supervisor with Bergan KDV, and Chelsea Cheville, CPA, ABV, MAcc and Tax Manager with Bergan KDV.
They will provide business owners with an overview of tax law changes and what they can do to help position their business for the best outcome. They will highlight the major small business tax components of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” and how they see business owners navigating those changes relating to depreciation, qualified business income deduction, and others.
Other topics of discussion will include the impact of entity type on tax rates, record keeping tips, estimated tax payments, and year end planning.
The seminar is free to attend, however pre-registration is required. Those wishing to attend should call 319-984-5140 or email kplatte@greaterdenverchamber.com to sign up by Monday, Nov. 18.