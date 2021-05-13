The Greater Waverly Municipal Band returns for a full summer season in 2021 under the direction of Dr. Craig A. Hancock.
The band will rehearse from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band Room, beginning May 26 and running through July 21. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 3–July 22, at the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park. Rain site is the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Auditorium.
The band is open to all area residents who enjoy playing instrument, and auditions are not required. Band members range from middle schoolers to senior citizens and come from Waverly, Shell Rock and many surrounding communities. Some play all of the concerts, and others play when they can. The band reads a fresh set of music at each Wednesday night rehearsal and performs it the following night.
Players who need an instrument or have other questions should contact Hancock prior to the first rehearsal. Call 319-352-8296 or email craig.hancock@wartburg.edu.