Exactly five years ago, on Feb. 19, 2015, the City of Waverly was told by its bridge manager, WHKS & Co., to close the Green Bridge.
Ever since that time, discussion over what to do with the century-old steel span, which stretches over the Cedar River at Third Street Southeast, has had plenty of starts and stops. Twice, the Waverly City Council were about to have a resolution, only to have it either fail or be vetoed.
On Monday, during a discussion over budgetary priorities, the consensus of the current council members indicated they want to revisit what to do about the bridge and informally directed City Administrator James Bronner to include it in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
It was fourth in a list of priorities surveyed by the council, alongside this summer’s Fourth Street Southwest reconstruction project between Second and Eighth avenues, the establishment of youth ball diamonds along Cedar River Parkway, and the completion of a bike trail along 10th Avenue Southwest. The city’s budget will be presented on March 16 to be certified by the state by March 31.
Bronner said that during the last budget work session on Feb. 8, discussion over the bridge focused on should the city do something in the next year.
“Do we have to fix it? Should we remove it?” Bronner posed.
He reminded the council that if the city would decide to replace the bridge with a new, two-lane bridge, the Iowa Department of Transportation would provide a $1 million grant.
He said the city would be “a lock” to get it, but any other action, including a single-lane vehicle bridge or a pedestrian/bike bridge, would not be eligible for the money.
Discussion about the bridge came about as the DOT is planning to replace the Bremer Avenue Bridge, which is nearing 75 years old.
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider had asked if the million-dollar grant could be used to pay for keeping part of the Bremer Avenue Bridge open, but Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said the DOT is going to take the bridge down to its pilings, so it would not be safe to go with that plan.
“My impression would be keeping the bridge open while we do construction would probably increase the cost by more than a million dollars,” Birgen estimated.
The entire Green Bridge repair/replacement project was ranked fourth behind the ball diamonds, Fourth Street and the trail. Removing the bridge without replacement was fifth, followed by completion of Cedar Lane, First Street Northwest first phase and final phase of the public works building.
Going over some of the other projects, Bronner said Fourth Street bids came back a little higher than anticipated, with the city’s share of the project being $2.95 million, which translates to about 59 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation on the city’s levy.
“When you look at the overall cost, it’s just a few percentage points,” he said. “It wasn’t drastically over budget by any means.”
The entire corridor has a price tag of $5 million. The DOT is handling about 40% of the cost of widening the area, roughly between Burger King and Dairy Queen, to three lanes from two.
Meanwhile, the council set the March 2 meeting for a pair of general obligation bond issues. One is for $700,000 in general corporate purpose bonds that would be used for the ballfields, and the other is for up to $5.5 million in essential corporate purposes which would go for infrastructure projects, including Fourth Street.