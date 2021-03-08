They are green and vibrant.
And especially notable on overcast winter days.
But even as the sun starts pushing the clouds away on the threshold of spring, they are still a source of smiles.
If you have recently paid your property taxes or had your driver’s license renewed at the Bremer County Courthouse, you know what I am talking about — the community of plants that call the treasurer’s office home.
In the past, you may have noted them and forgotten them once your business is done.
But lately, they repeatedly caught my eye as I walked through the often empty hallways of the courthouse to document how the pandemic has transformed the building and the work of the people who report to duty there daily.
Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the plants in this mini greenhouse would have just been a colorful accent to the courthouse interior, one that we are likely to take for granted because they have always been there.
But because we have all have lived for a whole year now this March, under masks, and socially distanced, the plants at the treasurer’s office have taken on a different meaning.
They have added much-needed relief behind our tucked in masks, and a reassurance that comes with realizing one’s stamina.
Sue Shonka, the longtime county treasurer, said she first brought a couple of plants to her workplace when she first took office some 20 years ago, as a way to spruce up the space.
Over time, and with the blessing of the light that streams through the wide windows, the plants have multiplied and thrived.
Their species may not be known, but their presence is felt.
There’s the peace lilies, the mother-in-law tongues, the ponytail plants, the regular greens and some that look like snakes.
The women in the office care for them as they would for their house plants, and the result is a refreshing and soothing work environment.
Shonka says her office often hears compliments about the plants from the public. Most of the plants are displayed on shelves and window sills, and some stand in corners, facing the public.
Some of the ailing ones are kept on the inside, and when they recover, they are placed in more visible spots for everyone to enjoy.
As it often happens in life, no one knows the exact count of plants that have lived in the office for the past two decades, but when they get too many, office workers take them home.
It was not known whether the first plant that started the tradition is still in the office or long forgotten, but the daily joy of working among the plants is a mood booster for sure.
Shonka says she comes early in the office to make sure every plant is properly watered, but beyond water and light, they do not take any special care.
“If they live, they live,” she said.
Asked, jokingly, if loving plants comes with the job description in her office, she quipped:
“That’s not one question I ask,” she said.