Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program hosted by Crosspoint Church in Waverly.
This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.
“Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines.” says co-facilitator, Barb Bridges. “It’s always difficult to seek out fellowship after a death. Being able to share feelings of grief with other people may be really comforting. This program offers a good stepping stone to recovery.”
Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.
You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future.
The 13-week GriefShare series will begin on Sunday, Jan. 12 with registration at 3:30 p.m. at the Crosspoint Church office located at 215 Third St. NW. The series will continue each consecutive Sunday afternoon from 4-5:30 p.m. until April 12. Online registration can be found at www.crosspointwaverly.com or call 319-483-5116 for more information.