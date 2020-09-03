Grieving the loss of a loved one? GriefShare is a 13-week special help seminar and support group.
Find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend.
You don’t have to go through this alone. Get connected and get the resources you need to find hope and healing after the loss of a loved one. Each week stands on its own, so you can join at any time.
The weekly meetings will be held 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 20-Dec. 13 at Crosspoint Church, Waverly. Social distancing will be observed, face masks, as necessary, and other safety guidelines will be utilized. If needed, we can transition to an online format.
For more information or to register, call Crosspoint Church at 319-483-5116 or online at www.griefshare.org.