GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St. NW, Waverly. The cost is $5. Child care is not available.
The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
To register or find out more information, call Crosspoint Church at 319-483-5116 or online at www.griefshare.org/holidays.