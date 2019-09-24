Eisenach Village, an independent living retirement community for active adults, is continuing to grow in Waverly as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Demand for the unique townhomes and maintenance-free living has prompted Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to break ground and begin construction on more homes this fall.
The draw to the Eisenach Village community is much more than the beautiful homes, peaceful and picturesque location, and maintenance-free living; it is the people and the sense of community.
Resident John Culbertson reflects, “The old saying that ‘time flies when you are having fun’ certainly holds true for my wife, Myrna, and I as our residency at the Village is going on seven years. The Creme de la Creme of Village living is the 100+ number of men and women who make their home here. Eisenach is a special place with special people where we are one big family – a family of great friends. For Myrna and I we are happy we chose Eisenach Village and are most content to spend our golden years here – and as Myrna tells me every day, ‘I just love it here!’”
The 31-acre development, located on 20th Street Northwest, adjacent to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and Wartburg College, has limited lots and homes available. Anyone interested in reserving space, taking a tour or wanting more information is encouraged to contact Howard Clancy at Eisenach Village at (319) 352-1258 or hclancy@bartelscommunity.org.
An open house will be held Friday, Oct. 11, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s homecoming, for anyone interested in viewing some of the homes.
Each townhome will be designed in the patented Epcon Communities’ “pinwheel design” with four homes attached at the garages and all construction is done by local contractors. The residences will have the exterior look and feel of a stand-alone home with the comfort and convenience afforded by a townhome. There are six options in floor plans and if space is reserved prior to construction, the home can be personalized to each individual’s taste and style.
The retirement community is for 55-plus adults with a focus on freedom for active and engaging people. Freedom from the everyday chores and maintenance of owning a home, and the freedom to experience the lifestyle, leisure and learning the community offers.
Eisenach Village offers Energy-star rated ranch-style townhomes complete with four-season rooms, outdoor courtyards and attached private garages.
A centralized Klubhouse is a community center for the members of Eisenach Village. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings is great for hosting meetings, events, social gatherings and much more. There is also a billiards room, kitchenette and beautiful patio available for both daily use and special-event use. The community also features a large pond stocked with fish on the south side of the community, along with walking trails.
Culbertson explains, “We have no lawns to mow or lawn work to struggle with, no snow to shovel, and no building maintenance and large appliances to worry about. When the rains come, we don’t worry about wet basements. Our job is to simply enjoy life – live to the fullest.
“So, we residents are free to come and go as we please – anytime – anywhere. But all that is only the basic foundation of living in the Village. Without a doubt, the Klubhaus is the focal point for us Villagers to gather. It is available 24/7 for all residents, and is a place where individual residents can host family celebrations such as wedding anniversaries, birthdays and you name it. Some of the on-going monthly activities at the Klubhaus include Association meetings, birthday parties, resident coffees, men’s coffee, book club, movies, cards and Thursday social hour.
“Then, too, with our Village awash with great cooks, we are treated to holiday potluck celebrations like Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day – where we dine exceptionally well. And Bartels too likes to help us celebrate with periodic wine-tasting events and special holiday meals and treats. Also during the past year, Bartels has offered something new – a wonderful workshop for residents who have a penchant for using their woodworking skills.
“And fortunately we have all kinds of ‘off campus’ opportunities available to us in Waverly, at Wartburg College, and in the Cedar Valley.”
With over 65 years of experience in long-term care and 32 years of experience in independent living, Bartels has established a long-standing tradition of quality retirement-living options. Epcon Communities brings the added experience and guidance of one of the nation’s largest home developers and franchise operators.