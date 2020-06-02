The Grout Museum District will reopen the Grout Museum of History and Science and the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum for members only on Tuesday, June 2.
The Museum will open to the general public on Tuesday, June 9. Hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium and the Rensselaer Russell House Museum will remain closed temporarily.
The safety of our visitors and staff is of the highest concern. With that in mind, we will be enforcing some new policies.
Everyone in our buildings will be required to wear a mask at all times. If you do not have or forget your mask, they will be available for purchase at the Museum Store for $1. Hand sanitizer will be available at the Museum Store and at other points throughout the building. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain a 6 foot distance from others.
Science demonstrations will be held in the Grout Museum at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m. daily. Exhibit spaces, general surfaces, and science demonstration seating will be disinfected regularly throughout each day. The Planetarium will remain closed temporarily.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org