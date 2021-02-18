The Grout Museum District and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum have joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Grout Museum District and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for a minimal fee of $2 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Museums for All is part of the Grout Museum District’s and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences. Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.
More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.