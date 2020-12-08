Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bush greets troops

President George H.W. Bush greets troops in Saudi Arabia during his Thanksgiving visit in 1990. The Grout Museum District will hold an exhibit honoring the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm starting Dec. 15.

 Photo courtesy Department of Defense

The Grout Museum District’s newest exhibit “Desert Storm: 30 Years Later” marks the 30th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War, opening Dec. 15.

More than 3,000 Iowans were part of a U.S.–led coalition force that expelled Saddam Hussein’s invading Iraqi forces from the sovereign nation of Kuwait. Six Iowans were killed in the war.

This exhibit will include artifacts and first-person oral histories from Iowans who served in the conflict, as well as local news coverage from that time.

Gulf War Veterans will receive free admission to the Grout Museum for the duration of the exhibit, sponsored by Humanities Iowa & American Legion of Iowa.

For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.

Trending Food Videos