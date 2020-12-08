The Grout Museum District’s newest exhibit “Desert Storm: 30 Years Later” marks the 30th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War, opening Dec. 15.
More than 3,000 Iowans were part of a U.S.–led coalition force that expelled Saddam Hussein’s invading Iraqi forces from the sovereign nation of Kuwait. Six Iowans were killed in the war.
This exhibit will include artifacts and first-person oral histories from Iowans who served in the conflict, as well as local news coverage from that time.
Gulf War Veterans will receive free admission to the Grout Museum for the duration of the exhibit, sponsored by Humanities Iowa & American Legion of Iowa.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.