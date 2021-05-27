Grow Cedar Valley will host an in-person annual celebration to recognize the 2021 award recipients for its outstanding achievements and dedication to the Cedar Valley on Oct. 12 at Bien VenU Event Center.
Nominations are due by July 30.
Nominations for the following awards can be accepted through July 30. An individual can submit nominations for multiple awards.
Cedar Valley Economic Inclusion & Diversity Award – 1-50 FTE’s & 51+ FTE’s
“Recognizes a business or organization for outstanding leadership contribution in creating and strengthening an environment of diversity and inclusion in workplace culture, business practices and in the community.”
Cedar Valley Partner Award
“Recognizes the efforts of an education institution, non-profit organization, service club or human service agency (Grow Cedar Valley investor) in promoting economic growth and employment, quality of life, offering leadership to the Cedar Valley and its citizens on a continuing basis or with a specific project.”
Cedar Valley Innovation Award
“Recognizes the efforts of a private sector firm (a Grow Cedar Valley investor) for innovation in technology, advanced manufacturing or talent development.” Building – green and sustainable, Technologies, Innovative talent recruitment and training, New tech jobs.
John Deere Treating Capital Well Award
“Recognizes the efforts of a private sector firm (Grow Cedar Valley investor) for a significant investment in the Cedar Valley that most emphasizes the attributes of the Cedar Valley: building – green and sustainable; technologies; innovative talent recruitment and training and new tech jobs.”
Cedar Valley Business of the Year Award – 1-50 FTE’s & 51+ FTE’s
“Recognizes the efforts of a business (Grow Cedar Valley investor) in promoting the quality of life and offering leadership within the Cedar Valley, achieving a major business accomplishment or making an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley community, economy and citizens.”
Cedar Valley Business Leader of the Year Award
“Recognize an outstanding contribution by an individual (Grow Cedar Valley investor) for leadership in creating and strengthening regional collaboration and cooperation for economic and community development.”
Visit https://www.growcedarvalley.com/news/blog/grow-cedar-valley/grow-cedar-valley-announces-2021-annual-celebration-and-annual-awards/ for further application information.