Grow Cedar Valley is excited to announce Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect to be held from 8:45 a.m.–noon Feb. 5. Amplify your leadership impact at Leadercast 2021 – Ripple Effect.
Attend to hear thought provoking-leadership lessons and inspiring takeaways from U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach, Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur Radha Agrawal, Paralympian Bonnie St. John, Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, and best-selling author Tiffany Dufu.
The Leadercast Women video sessions will be released to registrants Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, a Zoom panel discussion on the ripple effect to amplify your leadership impact will be facilitated by the following Cedar Valley women leaders: Edita Begic of Vine Valley Real Estate, Stacey Bentley of Community Bank & Trust, Sara Laures of the VGM Group, and Felicia Smith Nalls of the City of Waterloo. Emcee for the event will be Abby Turpin, KWWL.
This premier sponsor for this event is VGM Group. Registration is open through Jan. 22, 2021. For more information, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or visit https://www.growcedarvalley.com/leadercast-women.
About Grow Cedar Valley
Grow Cedar Valley, formerly known as The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, is the economic and community development leader responsible for bringing business and community together to grow opportunities for the Cedar Valley. Learn more at www.GrowCedarValley.com.