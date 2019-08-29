Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting its Annual Golf Classic, a networking event for investors, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The event will be held at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive, Waterloo.
The outing will kick off with lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The Golf Classic, which attracts up to 120 golfers, is an excellent opportunity for golfers to network in a relaxed atmosphere with Grow Cedar Valley investors, community leaders and potential clients. This Grow Cedar Valley event is open to all investors along with their employees and guests. Cost is $400 per foursome which includes green fees, cart, lunch and social.
To register or learn more, please visit: https://members.growcedarvalley.com/events or contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com. Attendees must register by Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Premier Sponsor for the event is MercyOne. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Grow Cedar Valley Business Events Calendar at: https://members.growcedarvalley.com/events/details/2019-golf-classic-499309.
About Grow Cedar Valley
Grow Cedar Valley, formerly known as The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, is the economic and community development leader responsible for bringing business and community together to grow opportunities for the Cedar Valley. Learn more at: www.GrowCedarValley.com.