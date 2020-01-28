Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting Business After Hours at Gordon Flesch Company Inc. (formerly known as Advanced Systems), 5801 Westminster Dr. in Cedar Falls. The event will be held from 4:30-6 p.m.on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday, February 6. The premier sponsor for this event is Gordon Flesch Company Inc. For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.
About Grow Cedar Valley
Grow Cedar Valley, formerly known as The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, is the economic and community development leader responsible for bringing business and community together to grow opportunities for the Cedar Valley. Learn more at www.GrowCedarValley.com.