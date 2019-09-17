Grow Cedar Valley is hosting Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors on Thursday, September 26. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Dr., Waterloo.
The fall program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson, and Grow Cedar Valley’s President and CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Thursday, September 19. Sponsors for this event include Premier Sponsor: Sunnyside Country Club and Gold Sponsors: MidAmerican Energy, MidWestOne Bank, and United Private Network. For more information or to RSVP contact Events Director, Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 319-232-1156.