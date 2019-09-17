Leaders of all types throughout the state of Iowa are called to attend Leadercast Women 2019 Cedar Valley Simulcast to discover the power of taking courage in their daily leadership lives.
Attendees will be inspired by bold leaders whose stories will teach everyone what courage looks like. The event will include a special live keynote address from Georgia Van Gundy, Senior Vice President of Administration and Industry/Government Relations for Hy-Vee.
Grow Cedar Valley will host the simulcast (viewing of the live simulcast) on November 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Ln, Cedar Falls. The event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advanced. The cost to attend is $150 per individual or $850 for a table of six. This is currently the only location in the state of Iowa to host this event.
“I am honored to take part in Grow Cedar Valley’s celebration and rebroadcast of the national Leadercast Women event,” Georgia Van Gundy said. “Garnering courage takes on many different forms. As we hear from the nine women featured during the national event, I hope my story will also provide context for seizing moments of opportunity to lead.”
About Leadercast Women
Leadercast Women is a one-day leadership event where attendees from all walks of life come together to hear inspirational stories from female leaders. This one-day simulcast where men and women alike will be emboldened to take courage in your life, whether it be in the workplace or at home.
You’ll hear leadership wisdom from an all-female cast of speakers, who will share actionable insights you can take with you back to your workplace. Nine female leaders will share their inspirational stories of courage while teaching steps to enable change in our own lives.
Speaker Lineup
Luvvie Ajayi — Best-selling author and digital strategist
Deshauna Barber — Miss USA 2016 and U.S. Army Reserve captain
Glennon Doyle — Best-selling author, activist, and founder, Together Rising
Kate Delaney — Emmy award-winning journalist and host, The Kate Delaney Show
Francesca Gino — Researcher and professor, Harvard Business School
Laura Ling — Award-winning journalist and TV host
Kendra Scott — Jewelry designer and founder, Kendra Scott
Susan Packard — Co-founder, Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO, HGTV
Priya Parker — Author and founder, Thrive Labs
Learn more or purchase your ticket(s) today at www.growcedarvalley.com/cvleadercastwomen.
Thank you to all the event sponsors who help make this event possible. Premier Sponsor, VGM Group Inc.; Gold Sponsors, Diamond Event Center/Western Home Communities, KWWL, and Pedersen, Dowie, Clabby & McCausland Inc.; Lunch Sponsors, AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising, Care Initiatives, and Community Bank & Trust; Technology Sponsor, KWWL.