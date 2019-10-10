Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Grow Cedar Valley will host Power Networking for its investors on Thursday, Oct. 17. This is a great opportunity to build a prospect list with 50 new business contacts in only 90 minutes through short one-on-one networking conversations.

The event will be from 4-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Senior Circle in Cedar Falls, located inside College Square Mall, 6301 University Ave. No. 1155. Please use entrance closest to Hy-Vee.

Power Networking costs $15 to attend. Limit of two people per business/organization. Investors may RSVP to Bette Wubbena by Thursday, Oct. 10 at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 319-232-1156. The premier sponsor is Home Care Assistance of the Cedar Valley.

