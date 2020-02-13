Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting a Friday Forum from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.
Friday Forums are informational discussion sessions highlighting legislative, regulatory, or local issues of interest to our investors. Guest speakers will include Sen. Tim Kapucian of Keystone in Benton County and Sen. Dan Zumbach of Ryan in Delaware County. Sen. Kapucian is the Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and Sen. Zumbach is an Assistant Senate Majority Leader. Kapucian and Zumbach will give an update on what is going on so far in this session, the issues they are concentrating on, and what they see on the road ahead.
There is no cost to attend. Investors may RSVP by contacting Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 319/232-1156.