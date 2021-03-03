If there ever was any question whether Waverly supports its school district, and the extent of the community’s commitment to the learning environment for future generations, here’s an answer, as short as it is unequivocal.
In mid December, Waverly heard about an opportune plan to build two new schools and upgrade Shell Rock Elementary and the high school.
Just 45 days later — with the sites for the new elementaries announced — the voters signed off on the ambitious plan, pledging to commit to current tax levels for the next 20 years after the expiration of the current bonds in 2023, in order to pay for the projects.
Sixty percent of the yes votes would have enough to seal the deal, but in Waverly, that measured to 72.32%, signaling that the administration had made a good call and at a good time.
Even those who disagreed with the new locations — the former Champions Ridge site once contemplated as the possible location of the county fair and the space just south of St. Mary’s Catholic Church — generally conceded to the fact that the district’s facilities were in need of an upgrade.
Board President Kelly Flege, who co-chaired the 2009 referendum for bonds after the flood of 2008, said the speed with which the 2021 referendum gained momentum, and did so in times of a pandemic, is indicative of the community’s approach to valuing the education the district provides.
“It’s awesome to be a part of such a great community and we are appreciative of the work of the task force,” she said.
Flege added that while some are remain concerned about the locations and that fact that they are now on the edge of town, once the schools are built, whole neighborhoods will mushroom around them.
“Sixty years ago, Carey and Southeast were on the outskirts of town,” she said. “It’s natural growth and we will see growth around these (the new) buildings.