Thursday, June 17

5:30-7 p.m. Bicycle Poker Run Registration – Readlyn Elementary Entrance

6-8 p.m. Bicycle Poker Run

Cost $10 adults (18 and older) $5 kids (17 and under)

Adult prize $150 Kids Prize $75

8:30-10 p.m. Family Movie Night – Readlyn Elementary

Friday, June 18

8 a.m. Grumpster’s Readlyn Annual Golf Tourney – Maple Hills Country Club, Tripoli

4 person best shot. For reservations, call 319-882-4229

4 p.m.-1 a.m. Beer Tent

4:30-7 p.m. Ice Cream Sundaes in the Gazebo

5 p.m. Vendors’ food stands open

5 p.m. Wapsie Valley FFA Pedal Pull – between park and Readlyn Elementary

Ages 10 and under

6 p.m. Crowning ceremony

Little “Grumpsters”, 2021 Miss Readlyn, 2021 Readlyn Grump and Volunteer of the Year award

7-8:30 p.m. Pepper Tournament – in the gazebo

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. “The Chocolate Crackers” Live from the Beer Tent

10 p.m. Fireworks – seating available on east side of Zion Lutheran Church

Glowsticks available for purchase – bring your lawn chair

Sponsored by: You and your pop can donations! Thank you to everyone who donated!

Saturday, June 19

8-9 a.m. 1K Walk/Run

$10 entry Bloody Mary Bar, Shirley Temples for Kids

10 a.m. Parade

After Parade Food Stands & Beer Tent Open

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids in the Park

$5 entry for all children. Inflatables, casting contest, glitter tattoos.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. CLS Reunion – Readlyn Campus

Invitation for all past CLS graduates to attend. Revisit the fond memories of the prior years!

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Party in the Park – outside the Beer Tent

Various outdoor/yard games. Place your bet – try to be the champ!

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Grumpster’s Chipped & Treasure Market

1 p.m. Schafkopf Card Tourney – in the tent

2 p.m. Minnow Races Registration – North end of City Park

2:30 p.m. Minnow Races Begin

2:30-4 p.m. Bingo – in the Gazebo

For all ages – no charge

5:30-7:30 p.m. Mitchell Boevers – Live from the Beer Tent

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. GTP rocks Grump Days

1 a.m. Beer Tent Closes

Sunday, June 20

9 a.m. Community Church Service – in the park

With Pastor Jean Rabary from St. Matthew & Zion Lutheran Church.

Bring your lawn chair.