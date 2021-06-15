Thursday, June 17
5:30-7 p.m. Bicycle Poker Run Registration – Readlyn Elementary Entrance
6-8 p.m. Bicycle Poker Run
Cost $10 adults (18 and older) $5 kids (17 and under)
Adult prize $150 Kids Prize $75
8:30-10 p.m. Family Movie Night – Readlyn Elementary
Friday, June 18
8 a.m. Grumpster’s Readlyn Annual Golf Tourney – Maple Hills Country Club, Tripoli
4 person best shot. For reservations, call 319-882-4229
4 p.m.-1 a.m. Beer Tent
4:30-7 p.m. Ice Cream Sundaes in the Gazebo
5 p.m. Vendors’ food stands open
5 p.m. Wapsie Valley FFA Pedal Pull – between park and Readlyn Elementary
Ages 10 and under
6 p.m. Crowning ceremony
Little “Grumpsters”, 2021 Miss Readlyn, 2021 Readlyn Grump and Volunteer of the Year award
7-8:30 p.m. Pepper Tournament – in the gazebo
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. “The Chocolate Crackers” Live from the Beer Tent
10 p.m. Fireworks – seating available on east side of Zion Lutheran Church
Glowsticks available for purchase – bring your lawn chair
Sponsored by: You and your pop can donations! Thank you to everyone who donated!
Saturday, June 19
8-9 a.m. 1K Walk/Run
$10 entry Bloody Mary Bar, Shirley Temples for Kids
10 a.m. Parade
After Parade Food Stands & Beer Tent Open
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids in the Park
$5 entry for all children. Inflatables, casting contest, glitter tattoos.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. CLS Reunion – Readlyn Campus
Invitation for all past CLS graduates to attend. Revisit the fond memories of the prior years!
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Party in the Park – outside the Beer Tent
Various outdoor/yard games. Place your bet – try to be the champ!
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Grumpster’s Chipped & Treasure Market
1 p.m. Schafkopf Card Tourney – in the tent
2 p.m. Minnow Races Registration – North end of City Park
2:30 p.m. Minnow Races Begin
2:30-4 p.m. Bingo – in the Gazebo
For all ages – no charge
5:30-7:30 p.m. Mitchell Boevers – Live from the Beer Tent
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. GTP rocks Grump Days
1 a.m. Beer Tent Closes
Sunday, June 20
9 a.m. Community Church Service – in the park
With Pastor Jean Rabary from St. Matthew & Zion Lutheran Church.
Bring your lawn chair.