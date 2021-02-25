In my role as chair of the Bremer County Democratic Central Committee, I have worked closely with Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf and Deputy Commissioner of Elections Susi LaRue through several election cycles.
Although they strictly follow election laws and regulations, they work hard to make sure Bremer County citizens can exercise their right to vote. Shelley, Susi and their team, with the support of Secretary of State Paul Pate, put a tremendous effort into making voting accessible in the midst of COVID-19 in 2020. I was not happy with the results, but I have no question that the election was conducted correctly and fairly.
Based on experience, the current effort by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature to rapidly push through a set of abrupt and disruptive changes to Iowa election law is baffling. We had a very successful election in 2020 with record turnout. No evidence of widespread deliberate voter fraud or misunderstanding based mistakes has emerged. And Republicans won. This initiative to make voting more difficult appears to primarily be part of a national Republican campaign.
The efforts to restrict absentee ballot voting are particularly alarming. The opportunity to submit an absentee ballot is critical to many Iowans’ ability to exercise their right to vote. Voting in-person at the polls on election day can be very difficult for a wide range of reasons from personal health limitations to work schedules to child or dependent care responsibilities.
My observation from years working in small-town Iowa is that a management level employee could, if necessary, “slip away” during the day to go to the polls, but that opportunity was typically not available to front-line employees (who we now refer to as essential workers). Among the proposed changes to absentee ballot voting, reducing the early voting period to 18 days appears to pose the biggest problem. It’s just too tight a schedule for both voters and election officials.
A helpful change to election laws would be to clarify which mail-in absentee ballots will or will not be counted. This has been an issue in very close high-profile races in each of the two election cycles.
The Legislature is responsible for writing and amending election laws, and they do need to be reviewed from time to time. Hopefully, our legislators can put in the time and work necessary to seek input from our county auditors and Iowa legal authorities to draft and enact rules which actually make sense for Iowans. That’s who they are working for.