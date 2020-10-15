Many of the Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) are aging, and the younger vets and their families are not becoming involved.
Just think about where we would be if the VSOs weren’t lobbying in Congress to protect the benefits of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country. Think about the younger vets not having military rites because there are no longer VSOs available to perform the service. Think about the VSOs and the work they do within the community, schools, and hospitals.
1. You get the opportunity to make an impact.
Many who have served say that one thing they enjoyed was being part of something greater than themselves. VSOs can give you that, too.
While almost all VSOs are active in their communities, many are also active on the national stage, developing and advancing policies and laws that improve services and benefits that millions of service members, veterans, their families and survivors receive. They testify to Congress and walk the halls of the Pentagon, taking the concerns and complaints of those who serve and have served to the ears of the very individuals who can address them.
Many VSOs offer opportunities for leadership positions at the local, state, regional, and national levels, giving their members the opportunity to be actively involved in the advocacy process. The Forever GI Bill, troop pay raises, correcting 12304b benefit discrepancies for Guard and Reserve mobilizations, declassification of toxic exposure-related documents, and Department of Veterans Affairs accountability are just a few of the legislative and policy areas VSOs have fought in the last year alone.
2. It’s where your battle buddies hang out.
At its heart, a VSO is a military alumni network. They are places where those who don the uniform can come together and enjoy one of the things they enjoyed most about serving: the people.
3. They have access to resources and information.
One of the advantages of an alumni network is that those who have gone before are willing to reach back and assist the next generation. VSOs offer a variety of different kinds of programs and assistance, often for the both the veteran and his/her family. Services often include scholarships, financial need grants, employment and education help, discharge upgrade services, caregiver support and legal advice, to name a few. Additionally, they are often the best place to find information on what’s happening in the military and veteran communities. VSOs work hard to find the most important and latest information about the topics that matter to their and their families.
Veteran service organizations aren’t just places to drink a beer. They are organizations that provide a variety of benefits to their members, their communities, and to the broader military and veteran populations as a whole. And the more members they have, the more they can do on all fronts.