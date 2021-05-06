On April 18, 75 years ago, only about four months after the cowardly attack on Pearl Harbor , one of the most heroic air assaults in American History took place. It was on that day the “Doolittle Raiders” took off from the deck of the USS Hornet in 16 B-25 bombers and headed for Tokyo.
The original plan was to launch when the ship reached a point 500 miles from their target, but the Hornet and other ships were spotted by the Japs when they were 800 miles away and an early launch was necessary. It was necessary even though it meant that most of the bombers probably could not reach a landing place in China as they had planned. But this remarkably courageous mission took off anyway.
There were 16 five-man crews under command of Lt. Col. James Doolittle. Can we even begin to imagine what went through the minds of those men when they heard and felt those throttles being pushed all the way, and felt the huge lurch when the brakes were released, and knowing they could not return, and that they probably could not reach their landing place?
And, yes, the result was that as feared, four of the bombers crash landed and 11 of the crews bailed out.
Eighty men left the Hornet. Sixty-four returned to fight again. But every plane had bombed Tokyo.
The damage done by their bombs was not heavy or extensive, but the result was great in another manner — the Japanese warlords had told their people that “those Americans would never reach our Homeland.” And the mission gave an enormous and much-needed boost to American morale.
In looking back, we can see that the risks were enormous. To launch that big heavy bomber from the deck of a carrier had never been tried before. The B-25 was the only bomber that had a short enough wingspan to allow maneuvering from a carrier but with enough lift for launch with the bomb load and the heavy load of fuel.
Some thought the “Doolittle“ mission was suicide. But, as mentioned before, the raid really helped restore morale at home and, remember, it took place only about four months after Pearl Harbor.
It was a showcase of heroism.
I believe the pictures speak for themselves. And, I want to add just a bit of personal comment here by mentioning that I flew the B-25 both in training and for a couple years after. I want to say that I think it was a great airplane in many ways. It was both very powerful and easy to maneuver. A couple of not-so-good, but minor, things; it did not have nose-wheel steering so ground operation took a lot of brake action and, it was noisy. What to expect with that powerful left engine with 14 individual exhaust stacks (on early models) very close to the pilot’s position?
Again, a great airplane.