In the late 1960s, when on my first job (at the Bantam Division of Koehring), Waverly citizens voted for me to serve on the City Council. I was appointed to serve on the electric utility committee (there was no independent public board then). I was fortunate to be mentored in both roles by Vern Iserman and Les Zelle. I learned from them the importance of public ownership of utilities.
In 1970, I fulfilled my Master’s Degree thesis requirement, presenting and defending the topic, “A Rational for Municipal Power Generation,” based on the Waverly experience. I reviewed City Council minutes from 1880 through 1967, state of Iowa records of cities’ property tax revenues and population numbers, Waverly electric utility records and other sources.
My basic finding was: “After private investment failed to adequately maintain an electric power generation and distribution system in Waverly, Iowa, from the 1880s through the early 1900s, the municipal corporation undertook the operation. Following a period of tooling-up, this enterprise has produced substantial profits for Waverly, Iowa. These profits have been transferred to fund governmental activities, and have thereby substantially alleviated dependence on property taxation to finance government activities.”
From 1938-65, I found in 26 of 28 years, Waverly’s property tax revenues were significantly lower than revenues reported by Iowa cities with population of 2,500 to 10,000. Municipal ownership of the Waverly electric utility operated to reduce reliance on property tax to finance government activity.
It was clear the rate structure of Waverly’s electric system is a fiscal tool, in that it is set at a higher rate than the actual cost, including depreciation, of generation and distribution. In a nutshell, the people of Waverly established the electric generation and distribution system because the private sector was not getting the job done.
Rather than turning over the return on investment (also known as profits) to stockholders, executives and boards of directors, the return on investment took the form of transfers to the city government, which resulted in lower property tax rates for Waverly residents (who are in fact the owners of the electric utility). From 1939-68, the electric utility transferred $1,159,000 to the city, and also provided $195,000 in free services (mainly street lighting).
During this time, rates were competitive with those offered by private companies. In 1964, Iowa Public Service offered to buy out Waverly’s electric utility service; at the time IPS’s rates were higher than Waverly’s. The City Council determined that the value of the IPS offer was less than the return-on-investment received annually and in addition, it was very unlikely that IPS could offer lower power rates than those available from the city-owned utility.
There have been good results from the action taken by citizens of Waverly in the early 1900s to have a reliable source of electric power. Interested parties can read my Master’s thesis at either Waverly Utilities or the Waverly Public Library.