It is likely that your calendar has more than just another number for the second Sunday in February. Maybe there is a heart or an arrow and a cupid figure of some sort. I believe it should also show that Feb. 14 also is the “keynote” day for the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. Yes, a week for hearts and flowers, but also one to remember what is ours because of what someone else did for us. It is a special week for a special people in more ways than one.
The 2016 National Salute program is the time for you or your group or organization to say “thank you” to a special group (more than 98,000) of veterans of U.S. Armed Forces who are patients in the VA Medical Centers, clinics and nursing homes.
Why not buy or make a few extra Valentine gifts of greetings, and then consider what it would mean to a veteran patient to “hello” and “thanks” for what you did? When you walk through the door to a V.A. hospital, you will cross a threshold to countless memories – from Bragg Chosen, Khe Sanh, to Anzio, Midway, Tonkin, Normandy, Baghdad and to Kandahar. My guess is that you will hear little about those places, but rather about the hospital food, daytime TV, the petty officer in the next ward or a doctor with a funny name. Thoughts about Berlin, AanKhen, Au Campbell, Chaffee will likely be masked by talk about the grouchy nurse that isn’t, pills the size of golf balls and gowns that must have been designed by the same guy that makes ponchos and pup tents.
If you are able to visit a VA facility, be prepared to find quiet courage, resolve, determination, less bitterness than you might expect, a subtle badge of profound courage lingering long after that decorated uniform was replaced with a drab hospital robe. Say ‘thanks” again and then vow to do what you can through volunteer agencies and even contacts with your congresspersons to help improve the V.A. system. Contact your nearest Medical Center and ask for voluntary services to discover the wonderful things you, your group or organization can do to salute those American heroes.
General Patton told us “… wars may be fought with weapons, but they are won by men. “In October 1963," President Kennedy said “a nation reveals it-self not only by the men it produces, but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers." I would hasten to add “ad women” and then – Amen.
Be a part of this. Don’t forget. Your debt is too great.