In the summer of 1812, Napoleon led an invasion of Russia, expecting a short and decisive campaign.
Johann Gaertner was drafted into Napoleon’s army. His mother vowed to build a chapel if God answered her prayer, returning Johann safely from the Russian campaign. He did and migrated to Ohio in 1836.
In 1849, a friend told him about the Turkey River valley in northeast Iowa and he and his family moved near the village of Festina. The St. Anthony of Padua Chapel was built of locally mined limestone in 1885, an effort lead by Johann Gaertner’s daughter, who said it was time to fulfill her Grandmother’s promise. Two years later, Johann died at 94 years old.
The chapel seats eight people and features a stained glass window in memory of Johann. In the yard are the graves of Johann Gaertner and his wife, Magdalen (Bouillon). Descendants of Johann and Magdalen organize periodic masses and maintain the church, cemetery and grounds.
The site is testimony to the attitude of gratitude sustained by this family for over two hundred years. Details are available at: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/iowa/smallest-chapel-in-the-world-ia/ .
The practice of gratitude strengthens family, community, national and world connections. This strengthening of social support structures improves personal well-being and self-reliance required for stresses of daily life.
I learned, not early in life, but maybe halfway through life, that it is not possible to say “thank you” too much. Today, I thanked a person who helped me accomplish my volunteer duties at our local library; I could not remember the start-up procedure for the library data system.
I thanked a retired government employee for his service in the Middle East and Africa. I thanked my partner for a great lunch. Political and income segregation in America has cheapened and degraded the practice of gratitude and increased the practices of anger and resentment.
Significant numbers of Republicans and Democrats do not want their children to marry members of the other party. Middle- and lower-income people aggressively challenge wealth and privilege. A gang of 6,000 Americans attacked our Capitol and threatened our representatives.
I remember when polio was epidemic, worldwide. I remember iron lungs and wheel chairs for victims and deaths. I was grateful when a vaccine became available. I am grateful that I could help with world-wide vaccination in my work for the U.S. Agency for International Development and support of Rotary International.
I thank the scientists who develop the COVID vaccines. I thank all the care-givers in hospitals, retirement communities and homes; all the teachers and students struggling for education in the war-zone of pandemic COVID.
I want to be thankful for local, state and national political leadership, but I just can’t do that yet. We need their agreement that we are in a national health crisis and that we need a national effort to overcome the health, social and economic damage being done by COVID.
It is stunning to me that we can pass a near trillion dollar defense budget and cannot muster enough votes to defend us all from a death-dealing virus. It is stunning to see $700 million sitting idle in the Iowa state rainy day surplus bucket with no extraordinary proposal by the Republican legislature and governor (obsessed as they are with school vouchers, constitutional amendments against abortion and for gun rights, restoration of the death penalty, requirement of 100% in-class availability in primary and secondary schools and other stuff that has little or nothing to do with the worst health challenge we have ever faced).
I want to have an attitude of gratitude for the gang in Des Moines and Washington. They have to earn it.