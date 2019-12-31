For the past 11 years, August to October, I have conducted 10-18 university representatives to high schools around the world, to recruit students to study in the United States. 2019 is my last year.
This third career gave me time and space to reflect upon change in the world and me. Take Mostar in Bosnia for example. In 2007, the Balkan wars had just wound down, the town had been heavily shelled by artillery as Muslims and Christians battled and I wondered then, as I do now, how much longer will we kill each other because “my God is better than your God?”
Driving from Dubrovnik to Mostar, we could see that roads have been built, churches and mosques reconstructed and vast cemeteries established for remains being recovered from mass graves. Hope is everywhere in the new generation, mostly born since the end of the wars; sadness beams from the eyes of the generations that survived the wars, many of them single women.
My thoughts turned often to U.S. involvement in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, spending an estimated $16 trillion and generating more than 600,000 casualties. We mortgage our children’s future financially and strategically.
Meanwhile, people in Bosnia are building and hoping for a future of employment, homes, farming, wine-making, tourism. The new generation transcends ethnicity and creed in a quest for peace, justice and prosperity, especially peace.
I flew several times on KLM flights (CR80 Bombardier jets) less than one hour. On every flight, a light meal plus drink of your choice (free coffee, tea, soft drinks, fruit juice, wine, beer); four or more flight attendants on every flight. I compare that with one or two attendants on U.S. carriers, with pretzels, coffee, tea or soft drink. American carriers work to maximize profits for shareholders and executives rather than serving customers.
In Norway, after 2025, no new cars will have gas or diesel engines. Already, roads are filled with electric cars, trucks and buses. Charging stations are located throughout the country.
It was great to be on a public passenger boat on Sognefjord, the biggest and deepest (up to 1.5 miles deep!!) fjord in the world. Almost all semi-trailers in Europe have tarpaulin sides and tops and aluminum frames, with significant weight reduction. Our lodging in Norway had showers that shut off after 30 seconds, and then I soaped up and got another 30 seconds. Throughout the trip, at most hotels, small bottles of soap, shampoo, etc. have been phased out and replaced by wall dispensers (reducing single use plastic containers). We can do more here to reduce carbon, alleviate climate change and reduce resource waste.
Corn is growing everywhere. This native of Midwestern America is comfortable in Armenia, Bosnia, Slovenia, Germany, Wales and Norway. The spread is powerful and helps meet the calorie and energy needs of the world like no other crop, I think.
However, this monoculture increases our vulnerability to crop disease, blight, etc. Crop diversity can be encouraged with sensible research at our land grant universities and government policies and subsidies (not tariffs).
I was in Mumbai, India, again this year at the end of the monsoon season. We watched the weather from Shanghai to Bangkok and Singapore, because there was flooding in Mumbai, which is not far above sea level.
We arrived in Mumbai in sheets of monsoon rain. The streets were flooded, but our bus made it through. It rained the next three days. Many Indians commented about the unusual length and intensity of the monsoon rain, calling it part of climate change.
Singapore has started to build a 30 cm (about a foot) seawall around the island nation, to protect against sea level rise expected in the next 20 years. In Indonesia, a new capital city is being built because Jakarta is sinking due to excessive drawdown of underground water table plus rising sea levels. We face similar emergencies in Louisiana, Florida and other coastal areas.
Most of the world is entering dire environmental straits. We can make a difference here with community action. Interest rates of about 1% are available for city-based construction of solar and wind energy generation facilities. Such installations pay for themselves in less than 20 years.
We could do a large solar array (or add wind generators to the three we now own) here in Waverly. We could ban the use of plastic bags, like Morocco did. We could require compostable takeaway food containers. We could mandate more electric vehicle charging stations in addition to those installed by CUNA.
As some of my farmer friends suggest, we could encourage, even subsidize, no-till farming, reducing the release of carbon into the atmosphere. We can think globally and we can act locally.