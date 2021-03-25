For nearly 40 years, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has provided nutritious food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and individuals in northeast Iowa, and has offered hunger education to the community and those in need. We have strived to accomplish this because of strong community support.
With the rising food insecurity rate, food banks and food pantries in Iowa need to ensure they are tapping into all the resources they can to ensure people have access to food. That is why the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking to the state of Iowa to grant sales tax exemption to these organizations. This tax is paid on tangible goods, such as supplies, equipment and services. This will enable more food to be distributed to those in need.
In the past 20 years, the food insecurity has been relatively low-about 9%, gone up and started coming down-until last year. We were making great progress in ensuring people had access to food, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit all of us a year ago. Food Insecurity rates were finally below 2009 rates. It is projected to be almost 13% in the state, in northeast Iowa over 52,000 of our neighbors are expected to lack access to food.
While most of our support comes from private food and fund donations, the Federal government has stepped in to help us by providing strong nutrition programs that gives us commodity food, support to provide meals to kids in the evening and during the summer and money to purchase product. Three times in the past 20 years, the state of Iowa has appropriated dollars, from the state budget, to purchase food that is then to be distributed to our partner agencies and through our programs.
This past year, with the leadership of the governor’s office, resources were provided to Food Banks through the Cares Act. Funding was made available for food purchase, infrastructure, food that was repacked, National Guard support, and a partnership with Iowa Department of Agriculture to help Iowa Farmers (Beef, Pork and Turkey). All of these resources went to help food banks and food pantries when they needed it most. But this was done with Federal government money.
We are grateful that we have been able to work with all parties to ensure people have access to food, whether it is the Federal, state or local governments. Both parties have come together to make hunger a bipartisan issue, especially in the past year. We appreciate this because hunger and food insecurity are not isolated to one party. We are asking the state of Iowa to grant sales tax exemption, for food banks and food pantries, which will help us make a difference in the lives of many people.
We need this help from the state of Iowa now. Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, along with bipartisan support from other members of the House, introduced a sales tax exemption bill HF 579, which will make food banks and food pantries sales tax exempt. In the Senate, it is SB 306 introduced by Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, and supported in a bipartisan way by other senators, will do the same thing. The bill is in the Ways and Means Committee. This funding (a total of about $200,000 annually to the state budget), will enable food banks and food pantries provide an additional one million meals.
In the grand scheme of things, it isn’t a lot; but to a family who needs food, it means a lot. Please contact your state elected officials and ask them to support HF579 and SB306. It will make a difference in the lives of those we serve.