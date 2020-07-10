“You should have been George Floyd”, a spectator jeered Jeremiah Chapman at a Waverly-Shell Rock (W-SR) baseball game. Said differently, “You should have been handcuffed and strangled to death by a police officer, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.” Chapman is the only Black player on the Charles City Baseball team, and Charles City was playing W-SR that game.
We (the writers) are two alumni of W-SR, these are the words Chapman heard coming from the stands in the community we grew up in. These are the words now associated with our beloved High School and hometown. We cannot fully describe the weight, sadness, and responsibility we felt (and continue to feel) when reading that headline.
The full story is still not known - was it a W-SR student spectator who made these comments, or perhaps a neighbor attending the game? The point is someone said these words. “You need to go back to the fields to do your job.” “You should have been George Floyd.”
Hate speech and racism are revealed in some form or another every moment of every day in America. Taking form as a nervous laugh when a racist joke is heard, crossing the street when a Black person is near, feeling the slightest discomfort when a Black person is in the room, when police murder our Black brothers and sisters with minimal or no recourse - and the norm is silence in the presence of injustice.
From what has been reported, there was not an immediate outcry of support for a young person experiencing hate speech in our hometown. This is appalling. Jeremiah Chapman was forced to show strength beyond his years, without the support of anti-racism and unity we know exists in the community. So, this is our statement of acknowledgment and buttress, and an apology to Jeremiah Chapman.
We believe that in America, especially white America, we are conditioned from birth to both tolerate and engage in racist behavior. This conditioning is not something that has been completely in our control, as we grow up trying to find our way in this world. But what is in our control, is how we acknowledge and respond to our own conscious and subconscious racism once we are aware of it. Jeremiah Chapman has given us (yet another) opportunity to examine ourselves and decide who we want to be in this and all moments of injustice and hate. What kind of person am I, in the presence of injustice? What kind of person are you, in the presence of injustice? And what kind of community do we want to be, as Waverly, as Shell Rock, as Iowans, and as Americans?
To Jeremiah Chapman: We join W-SR, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, and others who have apologized to you. We are sorry. We must and we will do better. To the citizens of Waverly, Shell Rock, and people everywhere, as proud products of this community, we pose a question: How is our racism showing up in each of our lives, as individuals and as a community? What can we do to acknowledge that and proactively work to replace that racism with anti-racist thoughts and behaviors? Starting today.
We believe this is an important and non-negotiable question if we are to achieve the change we need to make - to fulfill our destiny as a country where all are equal, and
have the right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.