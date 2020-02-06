Nearly 1,300 Democrats gathered in our 13 precincts on Monday, Feb. 3 to express our judgment of which of the relatively large group of candidates competing for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination would the best person for the job.
Clearly, Democrats throughout the county had put a lot of time, effort and thought into making their choices. They came with very strongly held opinions about their favorite candidates. Yet our caucuses were clearly gatherings of friends and neighbors. As divided as we were in our judgments of which candidate could most successfully advance Democratic priorities, we agreed that each of our candidates is committed to our shared values of integrity, equal justice under the law, and the understanding that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity.
Based on the reports I have received from around the county the caucus alignment and delegate selection process went smoothly even though we were incorporating significant changes. Credit for that goes to my fellow Precinct Caucus Chairs and their volunteer leadership teams. Our Precinct Caucus Chairs were Jeff Cornforth, Rod Drenkow, Gary Duneman, Tammy Faux, Merry Fredrick, Steve Gaede, Nancy Libke, Charles Lillibridge, Ronald Orf, John Scheibel, Josh Schneiderman, and Ardie Viet. They and their volunteer teams contributed a lot of time and effort into training, personal study, and planning into caucus preparation and that investment paid off Monday night.
Overall county-wide coordination was led by Central Committee Vice Chair Gary Duneman; he deserves significant credit for a well-planned and executed strategy. The Iowa Democratic Party also deserves credit for providing good training and staff support. We were better prepared going into this year’s caucuses than we have ever been.
The lead-up to caucuses demands more local volunteer time and effort than most people realize. Debbe Baker and Steve Egli managed our coordination with the candidates’ campaigns. Most of the principal candidates held at least one well-publicized in Bremer County, which made it possible for a lot of local voters to meet and hear them in in person.
The problems with the Iowa Democratic Party’s system for consolidating and reporting caucus results is extremely upsetting at many levels. I fully share the frustration of my fellow Precinct Caucus Chairs about the flawed system which impacted us directly and reflects badly on the actual accomplishments of our entire team of volunteers.
This problem is entirely due to the combination of a poorly tested reporting app and an inadequate back-up phone-based reporting system. It had nothing to do with the new Presidential Preference Card system which worked well. In my opinion the fatal flaw in the app was the attempt to incorporate the delegate allocation calculation into the reporting function.
We were all capable of doing the math with a hand-held calculator. The only function needed in the app was the simple transmission of the numbers we generated locally.
While the dust continues to settle from the results of the Feb. 3 caucuses, Bremer County Democrats’ focus has already shifted to Nov. 3. We are at work to help our Bremer County based candidates Pam Egli from Waverly who will compete against Craig Johnson in Senate District 32 and Carissa Froyum from Denver who is challenging Sandy Salmon in House District 63.
The Bremer County Democratic Convention will be held on March 21.