2020 is a great year to be a Bremer County Democrat.
We have the privilege to work with three highly qualified, hard-working local candidates: Pam Egli, candidate for Iowa Senate District 32; Carissa Froyum, candidate for Iowa House District 63; and Dean Mitchell, candidate for Bremer County Board of Supervisors District 1.
Coronavirus has changed so much of our lives. Like every person and organization in the county, we are trying to adjust and adapt to the presence of the novel coronavirus in our communities. We know COVID-19 is present and potentially spreading in Bremer County.
The number of reported cases has continued to grow. We know infected individuals who are not experiencing symptoms can unknowingly spread the virus to others. And we know contracting COVID-19 can be extremely serious or even fatal for some people.
Therefore, Bremer County Democrats and our local candidates are doing our part to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 and protect the health of our neighbors, ourselves and our families while campaigning. Technology has made it possible for candidates to continue to host regular town halls, meet and greets, and conversations with people who are safe at home.
Websites (pamegliforsenate.com, froyumforhouse.com, deanmitchellforcountysupervisor.com, bremercountydemocrats.org) are updated regularly, and our candidates are very active on Facebook. And, of course, our candidates are always available to chat on the phone.
When our candidates are out in the community, they continue to wear face masks and physically distance as much as possible. Feel free to reach out to us at any time and stay safe.