Note: Waverly native Dennis C. Orvis sends Waverly Newspapers some of his original poetry from time to time. In the spirit of the holidays, here is what he submitted. All of these were written recently.

The Shepherds and the Star

Thousands of stars are shinning

in the dark, blue sky

While the shepherds watch over

the flocks in their care

Suddenly, a star appeared bigger and

brightest of all

They shielded their eyes from

the brilliant stare

Imagine their fears of this

new vision they found

Imagine their fears when

the star appeared

Imagine their fears when

the Angel spoke aloud

Imagine their fears when

Bethlehem neared.

We don’t know why the shepherds

were selected for their role

It is foolish to guess the whys

of the Lord’s ways

But the Greatest Story Ever Told

has not changed through the years

And those that believe

will love it through all their days.

The Christmas Child

The newborn baby boy laying

in the soft bed of hay

Looked with captivating eyes

and a peaceful face

Visited and adored by all

the people who see him

Carefully watched by his mother,

glowing with heavenly Grace

The animals in the manger

are fully aware

of the importance the small

child can bring

Their actions and reactions

are new to the time

Responding to the music

the angels sing

From that day forward the

world has changed

As all mankind was in

awe, beguiled

Peace on earth,

how could it be?

Delivered to us by

the Christmas Child.

If I could wish for Christmas

No child should be hungry.

So first, there will be food

And secondly, a Christmas gift,

not one, but at least two

Some might say, “wait a minute,

that’s not one, that’s two.”

Some might say, “There for the

grace of God, goes I.” It’s true.

I have my health, I need

nothing more.

I send Prayers for those in need.

Help is needed, please.

Life is a short period of time.

Time, we should not waste.

If I have a wish for Christmas,

I wish it to be these.

Christmas — A Time to Remember

Christmas Day is wonderful with

presents, good food and family

But also, a time when memories

are revisited even more

With family and friends that left

our world

we think of the events and times we

share in our memory store

We think of Christmas Days past

when our kids were small

And the joy we shared when

special gifts were known

We think of vacations we traveled

and wonders we’ve seen

Such terrific memories

we each claim as our own

We always look forward

to the fun we will have

As we make plans to be with

our family in December

Eager to catch up with growing children

and activities

So special to all of us to share

Christmas, a time to remember.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and a member of the Waverly High School Class of 1947 now living in Winter Haven, Florida.

