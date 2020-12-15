Note: Waverly native Dennis C. Orvis sends Waverly Newspapers some of his original poetry from time to time. In the spirit of the holidays, here is what he submitted. All of these were written recently.
The Shepherds and the Star
Thousands of stars are shinning
in the dark, blue sky
While the shepherds watch over
the flocks in their care
Suddenly, a star appeared bigger and
brightest of all
They shielded their eyes from
the brilliant stare
Imagine their fears of this
new vision they found
Imagine their fears when
the star appeared
Imagine their fears when
the Angel spoke aloud
Imagine their fears when
Bethlehem neared.
We don’t know why the shepherds
were selected for their role
It is foolish to guess the whys
of the Lord’s ways
But the Greatest Story Ever Told
has not changed through the years
And those that believe
will love it through all their days.
The Christmas Child
The newborn baby boy laying
in the soft bed of hay
Looked with captivating eyes
and a peaceful face
Visited and adored by all
the people who see him
Carefully watched by his mother,
glowing with heavenly Grace
The animals in the manger
are fully aware
of the importance the small
child can bring
Their actions and reactions
are new to the time
Responding to the music
the angels sing
From that day forward the
world has changed
As all mankind was in
awe, beguiled
Peace on earth,
how could it be?
Delivered to us by
the Christmas Child.
If I could wish for Christmas
No child should be hungry.
So first, there will be food
And secondly, a Christmas gift,
not one, but at least two
Some might say, “wait a minute,
that’s not one, that’s two.”
Some might say, “There for the
grace of God, goes I.” It’s true.
I have my health, I need
nothing more.
I send Prayers for those in need.
Help is needed, please.
Life is a short period of time.
Time, we should not waste.
If I have a wish for Christmas,
I wish it to be these.
Christmas — A Time to Remember
Christmas Day is wonderful with
presents, good food and family
But also, a time when memories
are revisited even more
With family and friends that left
our world
we think of the events and times we
share in our memory store
We think of Christmas Days past
when our kids were small
And the joy we shared when
special gifts were known
We think of vacations we traveled
and wonders we’ve seen
Such terrific memories
we each claim as our own
We always look forward
to the fun we will have
As we make plans to be with
our family in December
Eager to catch up with growing children
and activities
So special to all of us to share
Christmas, a time to remember.