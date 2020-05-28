May 12, 2020, was a day I had been looking forward to for a long time. The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation was to award scholarships to the graduating seniors through the GoHawk Scholarship Fund during their annual Awards Program. 86 seniors were to be publicly recognized by the Foundation and awarded scholarships. These scholarships were funded through monetary donations from service clubs, businesses, individual gifts, and memorials. Students were notified by email of the dollar amount(s) and specific scholarship(s).
It’s always a great feeling to receive a scholarship, yet like so many things this year for these seniors, something was missing. This is a special event. A speaker for the event usually sets the mood in the RADA auditorium by reminding students about their amazing accomplishments in their short life. They have excelled inside and outside the classroom. Their teachers, friends, neighbors, family members, as well as younger students from Kindergarten through 11th grade, have looked up to them and are proud of them. Seniors are reminded while they have worked hard to get to this moment, their biggest fans are their parents who have worked hard and made sacrifices for them. The keynote speaker always reminds the graduates to thank their parents and tell them that they love them.
After the keynote, specific scholarships are awarded to students. Someone representing the scholarship briefly shares award criteria and names are announced. It all seems pretty simple and straightforward until memorial scholarships are announced. Family members take the podium; their voices crack and tears are held back as they tell the recipient (and audience) about their loved one who cared so much about Waverly-Shell Rock Schools that “it seemed only fitting that we create a scholarship to honor them.” It’s at this time when the senior class truly understands that although some of these scholarships come from people they have never heard of, they are being honored by the family with a gift to help them pursue their own unique, personal journey.
It’s that way with every memorial scholarship. You listen to a funny anecdotal story, get a glimpse into the life of the person, share in the family’s grief, and then realize that each of these scholarships is given knowing that W-SR is a good place to be, and the WSR Community wants continued success for its graduates.
I would like to personally congratulate the Class of 2020 on your graduation from WSR Schools. The end of your senior year will be one that won’t soon be forgotten, but I know that all of you are resilient and there are great things in store for each and every one of you...and tell your parents that you love them.