To answer the above question: Yes. It already has. Firefighter Steve Meyer writing for Firehouse.com recalled:
“Hundreds of acres blazed at one time. Extreme winds driving fire fueled by dry vegetation at a pace that leaped flames over roads and caused it to consume homes, buildings and bridges in a matter of seconds. Nearly 20 fire departments and hundreds of firefighters converged on the blaze, attempting to tame a racing inferno that fire officials were worried would spread into neighboring counties, as it continued to destroy everything in its way.
“Was this California, Oregon or Utah in the heat of the summer?
“No, this was Iowa, on Sunday, March 6, 2005, at the edge of winter when the Carson Fire Department confronted one of the most unforgiving wildfires in recent memory, if not the history, of the state. The fire put Pottawattamie County firefighters to the test and taught lessons to be heeded by all who may think they will never confront such a fire.”
Climate scientists warn us that by mid-century or even earlier, Iowa will be plagued by searing summer heat and severe prolonged drought that will leave the state a tinderbox. Farmlands will burn like unstoppable prairie fires of old. Homes in snug little rural wooded settings will turn to cinder every bit as fast as those replayed every night on the tv news. “A population boom at the wildland-urban interface” is a major cause of these fires according to a recent National Geographic report.
Our planet is heating up faster than scientists thought it would when they first warned us of the effects of pumping CO2 into the atmosphere. The present rate is three times the rate of 50 years ago.
The battle for Greenland has been lost. The ice sheet has collapsed beyond the point of no return. Sea levels will rise and submerge all of Miami and parts of many of our other coastal cities. It’s a given fact.
The battle to save the permafrost has also been lost. Communities in northern latitudes will sink into the soggy muck. There’s no turning back. An inestimable amount of methane gas is being released into the atmosphere, a greenhouse gas many times worse than CO2, and there’s no way to stop it.
The final battle will be to save Antarctica to keep the ice sheets from collapsing. They already are well under way. When they’re gone, sea levels will rise to the level so that all of Florida, most of Louisiana, and most of our beautiful coastal cities will be lost. In America’s heartland, the countryside and communities will burn.
If Donald Trump is reelected, this will be his lasting legacy to America.