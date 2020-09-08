I recently obtained a permit to purchase a handgun. Since the beginning of the pandemic, gun sales have doubled over last year so I concluded having a gun in my possession would help keep me safe from the virus.
When I was a boy growing up in Waverly, my father didn’t need to own a shotgun for pheasant hunting because he sold them in his hardware store. He would take one out of the store’s stock to try it out to make sure it was in good working order. Since those days in the ‘40s and ‘50s, hunting has been in steady steep decline. In Iowa, for example, the decline in hunting licenses is more than a 100,000 since 1960. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s been a 70% decline in the last 50 years. Between 2011 and 2016, the U.S. lost 2.2 million hunters. Fewer hunters meant gun makers and sellers saw less demand for their products. To counter this, the gun makers became weapon makers and pumped money into the NRA to lobby law makers to pass legislation to make us believe we needed guns for protection. Major examples are “conceal and carry” and “stand-your-ground” laws. The former makes us feel less safe in public because we now assume everyone we meet on the street or in stores is carrying a gun. The latter means you could be gunned down with impunity by someone who didn’t like the way you were looking at him or her. And then there is the matter of the military-style assault rifles specifically designed for the mass killing of people. The NRA’s answer, therefore, is that everyone needs a gun for protection. Even grandma.
The other problem created by the decline in hunting is that County Conservation Boards are seeing a steep decline in revenues from hunting licenses and excise taxes on guns and ammo. The taxes on non-hunting guns have off-set losses somewhat, but not enough to make up for shortages elsewhere. Guns purchased for non-hunting purposes are contrary to the original intent of conservation legislation and the tax revenue from such purchases should not be used for conservation. Instead they should be diverted to public safety.
The largest expense of operating public parks is associated with the costs of constructing and maintaining campgrounds and picnic areas. Private campgrounds charge from 3 to 4 times the camping rates of public ones and are struggling. Clearly, public funds are being used to subsidize campgrounds that compete with private campgrounds.
The law establishing county parks specifically states that they are for recreational purposes for the residents of the county. I have routinely visited Cedar Bend Park this summer on weekends. It has been packed with campers and typically half are non-residents of the county. A disproportionate number appear to be from Black Hawk County. Non-residents also do not pay county property taxes to support the Bremer County Conservation Board.
Furthermore, campers have not been practicing social distancing or using masks. Keeping campgrounds open in the time of coronavirus brings people from diverse areas into dense living conditions and increases the risk of introducing and spreading the disease.
Increase camping fees for non-residents is an easy solution for all these problems. One of two things will happen: Either there will be an increase in revenues from non-residents, or there will be a decline in usage so that money can be saved by decreasing the number of campsites to be maintained. In the latter case, less campsite congestion will reduce the spread of disease.