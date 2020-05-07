It finally happened. We got busted. My two dogs and I. We had been operating on the fringe of the law for a long time so we weren’t too surprised when it finally happened. I had prepared myself for it expecting it sooner or later. Owning a dog invites trouble.
Prior to moving to Eisenach Village two years ago, I got a copy of their pet policy. OK, dogs on-leash inside the Village. Got it. Then I noticed people out and about with their dogs and cats running around off-leash. Even Lucy! Ok, we’re good so far.
Next, I met with the City Attorney and asked if a police officer happened to be driving by the Village and saw me with my dogs off-leash, would the officer be apt to give me a citation. No, he assured me. Not to worry. Waverly dog ordinances are not enforced there by City police since the Village operates as a kind of HOA with its own set of rules on such matters. So we happily moved from Iowa City to the Village where I could live while my wife was being cared for at Bartels.
For the most part, I kept my dogs on-leash inside the Village in accordance with their rules. However, once we were on the cross-country track, I turned them loose in the large open field south of the lake. Even then, they stayed close to me. I alway tried to make sure there was no one in the area or walking on the path by the lake. If anyone approached us, I carried leashes with me or we quickly moved away from them. I also had pet waste bags to pick up after them.
On Easter Sunday, that special day for Christians to celebrate their love for one another, my dogs and I enjoyed a late afternoon walk around Lake Eisenach. On our return, we were greeted by a police officer responding to a complaint that my dogs were seen off-leash. Other than a young girl with a dog from outside the Village, we hadn’t seen anyone. I was puzzled by who would have called the police nor could I understand why the police responded to the call based on what I had been told by the City Attorney. The City code allows dogs off-leash when on its owner’s property. Since Bartels owns the Village property, it’s up to Bartels to deal with complaints, not the City. So what’s this all about I asked?
The officer appeared embarrassed and was apologetic that he had been dispatched on such a matter. He seemed like a reasonable sort so I tried out my argument on him that my dogs were effectively on a leash, an invisible leash, or as I refer to it, a “virtual leash.” They always stay near me and come to me when I call them. He listened patiently and politely, but the law is the law. Nevertheless, he let me off without a citation and said he would do his best to keep the incident off my rap sheet.
Police departments in many cities are limiting their responses to the most serious offenses. Prisoners are even being released from jails for their own safety. Based on what I had been told, sending an officer to see me seems an inappropriate use of his time and the public expense it incurred. Perhaps some reasonable questions should have been asked first of the caller before dispatching the officer. Are the dogs with a responsible person? Are they trespassing on the caller’s property? In what way do they pose a threat to the public and in particular the caller? And who is the caller? A person has a right to know his accuser because it helps to know whom to avoid. I try my best to keep away from people when I’m out with my dogs. My library/office where I spend most of my days overlooks the lake. Someone with a dog off-leash is a common sight. Why don’t the police come talk to them too?
The Waverly dog park opened May 1, but I will not go there when it’s crowded. Whether a dog can get infected or an infected dog can infect humans is inconclusive, but a dog could possibly have the virus on the surface of its body. Social distancing for people is difficult; for dogs it’s impossible.
The State is delaying the opening of parks to camping for at least two weeks. The virus isn’t going away any time soon. Dr. Birx expects the need for social distancing to continue until the end of the summer. Dr. Fauci expects its return in the fall and next winter it could be worse. Experts see the virus being around for two or more years. County parks should remain closed to camping for the entire summer and probably next summer too, but the parks can remain open for people to hike the trails on solitary walks.
Since Conservation Board regulations allow for county parks or areas within parks to be set aside for people to exercise their dogs off-leash, this a good time to open the parks to people and dogs so that they can enjoy nature with their dogs in more or less solitary areas. Another possibility would be to set aside certain times or days, real “dog days of summer,” for them to have fun together. The County Conservation Board has 4300 acres of parkland to choose from.
I am not a very good Christian and I don’t care all that much if you love your neighbor, but you don’t have to go out of your way to be nasty to him, especially in the time of Coronavirus.