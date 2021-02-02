This was the third week of the legislative session, and while we remained busy with subcommittee and committee meetings, we also had some of the first floor debate of the year. Education has been an important topic for nearly every legislator because of the difficulties that this last year has imposed. This week, the Senate took several steps to improve education in our state.
One of these bills was SF 160, requiring schools to offer full-time, in-person instruction options for parents who select it for their students. We are dedicated to ensuring Iowa students continue to grow and develop the skills they need to succeed not just in school, but beyond. This bill is necessary to ensure that being in the classroom, where students learn best, is an option for them.
We also discussed Senate File 130. This would allow a member of the board of directors of a school district to receive compensation in excess of $6,000 for employment as a substitute teacher, a food service worker, or a school bus driver for the school corporation in the 2020-21 fiscal year. During the pandemic, when many districts have been faced with many challenges, school board members are stepping in to help amid staff shortages. However, current law prohibits school board members from receiving compensation directly from the school board unless the compensation is for part-time or temporary employment and does not exceed $6,000 in a fiscal year. This bill provides flexibility for the districts whose school board members are trying to help out in those areas. This will be very helpful in our rural areas where it is becoming increasingly difficult to find bus drivers.
The Senate also debated Senate File 129 to make several changes to the Iowa Primary Care Loan Repayment Program. These changes include allowing OB/GYNs to participate in the program, ensuring flexibility for part-time physician practice, allowing for practice site flexibility to expand psychiatric access, and establishing true geographic standards. This bill has a number of benefits for our state.
Allowing OB/GYNs to participate will help address Iowa’s growing rural maternal health access problem, we can increase the number of physicians participating in the program and allow more rural communities to have at least some level of medical care, expand mental health access in our state, and expand access to more Iowa communities who need sufficient medical providers.
Another one of the big education topics we will deal with soon is education funding. Every year, the governor is required to send her budget recommendations to the legislature by Feb. 1. Once we receive the proposal, we have 30 days to set the Supplemental State Aid for the following year. The importance of setting this funding early in the session is to give school districts adequate time to plan their budgets.
Protecting Our Second Amendment Rights
One of the other major bills debated this week was Senate Joint Resolution 7, a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to bear arms in our state. Iowa is one of only a handful of states without guaranteed firearm rights in their state constitution. This bill would change that, saying, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” This bill adds important protections for firearm rights to the Iowa Constitution. The right to own a gun is fundamental to the defense of other rights.
Opponents to the bill objected to the use of “strict scrutiny,” but that is one of the most crucial parts of the legislation. Constitutional rights are constitutional rights, guaranteed to us as individuals. Strict scrutiny would ensure any proposed infringements to this right would be reviewed under the highest standard of judicial review. I believe anything affecting your constitutional rights should be held to that same standard.
Constitutional amendments need to be passed by two General Assemblies before going to vote by the people of Iowa. This amendment was passed in the last General Assembly. If it passes both chambers this year, it is eligible for a vote by Iowans in 2022.